Get ready to vote! We’ve got a chance for you to give your favorite community parks a $20,000 transformation. Vote for your favorite community parks and nominate a city every day in April and be entered for a chance to win a tablet!

Parks are the cornerstone of nearly every community. They serve millions as places to get active, inspire healthy living, connect with nature and gather with loved ones to make memories and have a blast.

The National Recreation and Park Association, in collaboration with Disney, ABC, ESPN, and Freeform, is expanding the Meet Me at the Park program to provide communities with resources to improve local parks through projects that connect kids with nature, inspire healthy living and increase access to sports.

